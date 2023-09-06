Welcome Meteorologist Marcus Bailey!

It’s getting hot in here! Get ready to welcome Marcus Bailey with open arms as he steps into the spotlight prepping us for the weather coverage ahead! In this exclusive segment, we’re pulling back the curtain to introduce you to Marcus and his amazing family through heartwarming pictures. Join us as we uncover the story behind his time at WISH-TV as he joined the Life.Style.Live! team, and stay tuned for an unforgettable journey of connection and inspiration. It’s all happening right here, right now, as Marcus Bailey takes center stage!”