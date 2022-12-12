Life.Style.Live!

Wendy’s gives Indiana residents hearty start to their day with Hoosier Biscuit Bowl

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl.

This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

The Hoosier Biscuit Bowl can be found at participating Wendy’s Indiana restaurants during breakfast hours and is only available for a limited time.

Indiana residents can head to their nearest Wendy’s restaurant to start their day the Hoosier way.

Jae Shillings, Wendy’s Indianapolis DMA President for Wendy’s, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more of what you need to know about their latest menu item.

For more information, click here

