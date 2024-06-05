West Shore Home launches full bathroom remodeling package

You asked, and they listened! West Shore Home is now offering a full-bathroom remodeling package, and we have Sales Manager Evan Schwartz here to tell us more about this exciting news.

The new package includes floor remodeling, vanities, sinks, and toilets, along with exclusive shower and bath styles you won’t find anywhere else.

While their standard bath remodeling package could be completed in as little as one day, this full bathroom remodeling package can be completed in just 2-4 days.

This new package offers the same exceptional quality with more options and personalization for both new and existing customers.

They offer several styles of flooring options in various colors and patterns, such as wood grain or stone tile. Both types are durable and perfect for high-traffic areas.

Their bathroom vanities are hand-crafted with a state-of-the-art finishing system. They are contemporary, long-lasting, and easy to clean, with soft-close doors to prevent slamming.

Vanity tops are made of a non-porous, scratch-resistant material and are installed with a seamless finish, eliminating messy caulk lines.

Their toilets come with a comfort height option for accessibility and feature soft-close lids to prevent cracking and noise.

West Shore Home uses only exceptional W-2, full-time employees, not subcontractors.

Their employee installers have thousands of 5-star reviews, providing the industry’s best quality and workmanship.

Customers can feel at ease knowing that only West Shore Home employees will be involved in the entire process.

With their efficient process and dedicated team, they can complete a full bathroom renovation in just 2-4 days, unlike the 3-4 weeks it takes most companies.

This makes remodeling your entire bathroom super convenient.

For more information about their Full Bath Remodel, call now to schedule a free, in-home, no-obligation consultation at 436-222-0372.

Alternatively, you can visit their website at westshorehome.com/FullBath and fill out a form to get more information. Be sure to ask about their current offers!