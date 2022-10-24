Life.Style.Live!

WGU Indiana campaign to honor night shift nurses with appreciation kits, scholarships, prizes

Western Governors University-Indiana’s Night Shift Nurses campaign is coming up to honor night shifters who working an extra grueling hour on the clock when Daylight Saving Time hits on Sunday, Nov. 6.

To prepare for this statewide event, the university is hosting its annual “Packing Party” on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to create appreciation kits that will serve more than 2,500 night shift nurses and healthcare workers throughout Indiana.

This year, in addition to the WGU Night Shift Workers Scholarship (worth up to $4,000), WGU’s also giving nurses a chance to win a spa package for them and four of their coworkers.

Alison Bell, Chancellor of WGU Indiana, and Janelle Keller, WGU Indiana Prelicensure Clinical Operations Supervisor, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this event.

About WGU Indiana:

WGU Indiana is an online, competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for Indiana residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of WGU, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), College of Business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). WGU Indiana has helped more than 12,000 Hoosiers achieve their dream of completing a college degree. More than 5,000 students are currently enrolled.

