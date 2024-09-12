Whale of a Sale: Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event

Courtney O’Neil, the founder of Whale of a Sale, invites families to Indiana’s biggest children’s consignment event, which has been running for 15 years.

This event, held twice a year since 2009, offers a chance for parents to shop for baby-to-teen essentials at a fraction of the retail price.

The Fall Sale is happening from Thursday, September 12th through Sunday, September 15th, at the Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, IN.

It’s the perfect place to find great deals on everything from clothing and toys to strollers, bikes, books, and sporting equipment. There’s also a wide selection of women’s activewear, upscale clothes, handbags, and more.

If you’re looking for the best selection, shop today until 7 p.m. Don’t forget to return on Sunday for Half Price Day, when the deepest discounts will be available.

Whale of a Sale is a great way to save money and support local families by recycling items from one family to another and keeping products out of landfills. The average consignor earns $500, and unsold items can be donated to the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Make sure to stop by for great deals and support a good cause!