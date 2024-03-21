Whale of a Sale: Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event

Get ready for an event that’s been making waves for 15 years straight – it’s the Whale of a Sale! Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever before.

Consignment shopping isn’t just a trend, it’s a way of life. At the Whale of a Sale, you can shop local, support local families, and contribute to sustainability by recycling items from one family to another, keeping them out of landfills.

Mark your calendars for this weekend, March 22-24, as the Spring Sale takes over the massive Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, IN. It’s your one-stop shop for everything from baby essentials to teen treasures, all at a fraction of the retail price. With clothing, toys, strollers, bikes, books, sporting equipment, furniture, and even women’s activewear and upscale clothes, there’s something for everyone.

Planning a Spring Break getaway or gearing up for summer adventures? Look no further than the Whale of a Sale for all your outdoor and sports essentials.

Prepare to be amazed as you browse through over 100,000 items from 850 sellers, spread out across a full-sized professional soccer field. And here’s the best part – everything is marked 60-90% off retail prices, so you can shop guilt-free and score incredible deals.

For the ultimate shopping experience, be sure to hit the sale early on Friday for the best selection. Then, circle back on Sunday for Half Price Day, where you’ll find the deepest discounts of the entire sale.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Not only can you save big as a shopper, but consignors also reap the rewards. The average consignor earns $600, making it a win-win for everyone involved. And if your items don’t sell, you can feel good knowing they’ll be donated to the charity partner, Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Whale of a Sale – dive in and discover amazing deals while supporting your community and the planet.