Life.Style.Live!

What do high heels do to my feet?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the sake of fashion we make sacrifices. Beauty means pain, am I right? One of the sacrifices is wearing high heels. But slipping on a pair–especially in excess–can result in some serious consequence wreaking havoc on you body’s alignment. In this segment, I discuss the risks of wearing heels, what you can do to prevent these risks and how to correct the damage already done.