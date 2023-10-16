What is White Cane Safety Day and how is Bosma helping people who are blind?

White Cane Safety Day was on October 15, and we welcomed Bosma Rehabilitation Team Supervisor Jared Woodard to share more about how white canes help many people who are blind or visually impaired.

White canes were introduced in the 1930s as a way of assisting visually impaired pedestrians to travel independently. White Cane Safety Day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson in an effort to raise awareness of people who carry a white cane.

It is important for people who are sighted to learn several safety tips that can help people who are blind or visually impaired. Woodard shared these tips:

Stop your car at least 5 ft from a crosswalk.

Avoid honking at individuals using a white cane – people who are blind have no idea why you’re honking.

It is okay to ask if assistance is needed. Ask the blind or visually impaired person permission before trying to assist, unless it is an emergency.

Bosma’s Center for Visionary Solutions is Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive provider of rehabilitation and training for people who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma also offers center-based, community-based, virtual and employment training for people with vision loss.

All donations to the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation go toward supporting life-changing programs at the Center for Visionary Solutions. You can learn more about the program and find the link to donate here.