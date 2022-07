Life.Style.Live!

What new pet parents should know about raising a puppy or kitten

Getting a new pet is like bringing home a new family member. There are key milestones throughout a puppy and kitten’s first year.

Hannah Brown, TV personality & New York Times best-selling author, and Dr. Callie Harris, D.V.M Veterinarian, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some helpful tips and advice for new pet parents.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURINA.