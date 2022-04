Life.Style.Live!

What to consider before gifting a pet for Easter

Holiday gift giving might be on your agenda to celebrate Easter. Perhaps you’re even thinking of getting or giving a live animal?

Patty Spitler of Great Day TV joined us Wednesday along with Amazon John of Silly Safaris for a new Wild Wednesday segment on what you need to know before you give a bunny, duck or chick as a gift for Easter.

For more information visit, sillysafaris.com and greatdaytv.com.