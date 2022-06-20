Life.Style.Live!

What to do if you experience storm damage, how Gutter Helmet can help

Just one of Gutter Helmet’s products can last you for life and if it doesn’t, they have you covered with a lifetime warranty.

Their team promises to keep your gutters clear of debris, so you never have to climb up on the roof to clean them out again. Their goal is to keep your life safe and simple by keeping you off the ladder and the roof.

Brian Carriger, Gutter Helmet of Central Indiana sales manager, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to breakdown the most common types of storm damage, what you should do if your home sustains storm damage and how Gutter Helmet can help with it.

Gutter Helmet is also celebrating their new natonwide agreement with Costco, starting in Avon and soon expanding to other Indianapolis locations. They will have representatives at the stores to help you setup an appointment.

For more information, click here or call: 1-800-5-HELMET.

