What to expect at BUTTER Fine Art Fair 2024

BUTTER is an art fair with a mission to showcase and support Black visual artists. The event aims to either sell or loan out 100% of the artworks showcased at the fair; all of its proceeds will revert directly to the artists.

We had a conversation with Temara Payton, host of the Conversation Cove at BUTTER Fine Art Fair, and D. Del Reverda-Jennings, exhibiting artist at the fair.

The fine art fair BUTTER occurs during Labor Day weekend, opening with a special Preview Night on Thursday, August 29, then continuing with events on Friday, September 30, through Sunday, September 1.

General admission tickets are $40 and grant three days of art and experiences.

There are also tickets for the Preview Night at $150 that include return access throughout the weekend. Students 18 and under can get in free all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

During the interview, Temara and D. Del talked about how the fair has impacted the Indianapolis art scene, including elevating Black artists here in the city.

They talked about the crossroads of fashion, culture, and art, which is a core subject matter of the fair. Take a look at the full interview above to hear more information!

For more information and tickets, click here!