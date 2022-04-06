Life.Style.Live!

What to know before bringing a Bengal Cat home, Wizard of Paws holds treat fundraiser

Nissa the Bengal Cat brought a taste of the wild to the “Life.Style.Live!” greenroom this morning!

She accompanied Tyler Wieczorek, vice-president of Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education Inc., on his mission to share more about their nonprofit wildlife sanctuary and conservation centre giving a home to captive bred wildlife that can’t be released into the wild. They also do wildlife education shows.

He also shared how the Bengal Cat as a breed and it’s link to domestic cats, the care needed for the exotic breeds of animals they take care of and their handmade treat fundraiser.

For more information visit, wizardofpawswildlife.org.