What wine goes best with pizza? Vino Mobile Bar owner has answers

We’ve got our pizza for National Pizza Day, and now it’s time to make the holiday even better by pairing it with the perfect wine!
Vino Mobile Bar owner Jenn Kampmeier joined us today to share some of her favorite pizza and wine pairing. Here’s more from her:
Pepperoni + Bold, Spicy Reds
Pear & Gorgonzola + White
Veggie + Pinot Grigio, or an earthy Sauvignon Blanc
Meatlovers + Cabernet Sauvignon
Pearl Street: Pear & Gorgonzola and Meatlovers
Jan’s Pizza: Veggie and Pepperoni
Kampmeier also says she approves pairing wine with frozen pizza.
For more visit, vinomobilebar.com.