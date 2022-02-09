Life.Style.Live!

What wine goes best with pizza? Vino Mobile Bar owner has answers

by: Tierra Carpenter
We’ve got our pizza for National Pizza Day, and now it’s time to make the holiday even better by pairing it with the perfect wine!

Vino Mobile Bar owner Jenn Kampmeier joined us today to share some of her favorite pizza and wine pairing. Here’s more from her:

Pepperoni + Bold, Spicy Reds 

Pear & Gorgonzola + White 

Veggie + Pinot Grigio, or an earthy Sauvignon Blanc 

Meatlovers + Cabernet Sauvignon 

Pearl Street: Pear & Gorgonzola and Meatlovers  

Jan’s Pizza: Veggie and Pepperoni 

Kampmeier also says she approves pairing wine with frozen pizza.

For more visit, vinomobilebar.com.

