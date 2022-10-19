Life.Style.Live!

What you need to know about depression, its negative stigma, warning signs, more

October is Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month, and Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” we were joined by Dr. Heather Fretwell, chief medical officer of Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, and she discussed the warning signs, the stigma and everything in between.

About Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center:

Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, Indiana’s first community mental health center, provides comprehensive care for all types of emotional and behavioral problems, including severe mental illness and substance abuse. Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center offers both inpatient and outpatient services in multiple locations throughout the city.

Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center’s primary mission is to serve individuals with serious mental illness and chronic addiction and seriously emotionally disturbed children and their families. Patients of all ages are welcomed, from children to seniors, with a philosophy of care that stresses strength-based and family- and community-centered treatment utilizing the Recovery Model of treatment.

Utilizing best practices resulting from ongoing research and medical advancements, care decisions are team-based and emphasize family and client participation. All clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect.

For more information, click here and visit:

Twitter: @EskenaziHealth

Facebook: Eskenazi Health

Instagram: EskenaziHealth

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SANDRA ESKENAZI MENTAL HEALTH CENTER.