What you need to know about your Oral Health Quotient

You may know about IQ and EQ, but now you should also know your OQ which is your Oral Health Quotient.

Alarmingly, half of all people globally suffer from oral disease, but very few people know that oral health is the gateway to overall health. This is despite the evidence that oral diseases can increase the risk of other health conditions.

Dr. Maria Ryan, DDS, PhD, vice president and chief clinical officer at the Colgate-Palmolive Company, joined us today to share details on know your OQ and efforts to educate and improve oral health worldwide.

