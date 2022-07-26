What you should know before getting a Pitbull

Are you ready for a Pitbull?
Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few things to consider before bringing this unique breed into your life. Here’s more from him:
HISTORY OF THE BREED
- Cross between a bulldog and a terrier
- Bred for “rat-baiting”
- High visual acuity and explosive bursts of speed
TENDENCIES AND TEMPERAMENTS
- Most pits very physical during social interaction
- Small animals (dogs included) will often trigger prey drive in pits
- Boredom can breed destruction—and lots of it!
WHAT A PIT NEEDS
- No-nonsense leadership
- Opportunities to satisfy prey drive
- Secure confinement/tools for care & control
- A physically strong human parent
