What you should know before getting a Pitbull

by: Tierra Carpenter
Are you ready for a Pitbull?

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few things to consider before bringing this unique breed into your life. Here’s more from him:

HISTORY OF THE BREED 

  • Cross between a bulldog and a terrier 
  • Bred for “rat-baiting” 
  • High visual acuity and explosive bursts of speed 

TENDENCIES AND TEMPERAMENTS 

  • Most pits very physical during social interaction 
  • Small animals (dogs included) will often trigger prey drive in pits 
  • Boredom can breed destruction—and lots of it! 

WHAT A PIT NEEDS 

  • No-nonsense leadership 
  • Opportunities to satisfy prey drive 
  • Secure confinement/tools for care & control 
  • A physically strong human parent 

For more information visit:

TheIndyDogWhisperer.com 

Facebook: TheIndyDogWhisperer 

