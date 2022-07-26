Life.Style.Live!

What you should know know before getting a Pitbull

Are you ready for a Pitbull?

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few things to consider before bringing this unique breed into your life. Here’s more from him:

HISTORY OF THE BREED

Cross between a bulldog and a terrier

Bred for “rat-baiting”

High visual acuity and explosive bursts of speed

TENDENCIES AND TEMPERAMENTS

Most pits very physical during social interaction

Small animals (dogs included) will often trigger prey drive in pits

Boredom can breed destruction—and lots of it!

WHAT A PIT NEEDS

No-nonsense leadership

Opportunities to satisfy prey drive

Secure confinement/tools for care & control

A physically strong human parent

