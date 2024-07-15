WhatFriendsDo: Helping you support loved ones

WhatFriendsDo is a company that anyone can use to better organize support for a loved one going through a difficult time, such as a divorce, health diagnosis, death, or welcoming a new baby.

This online platform empowers friends to help loved ones in need by providing tools and resources to coordinate support.

Aimee Kandrac, Founder & CEO of WhatFriendsDo, joined us to share more about this helpful resource.

“It started out as a technology tool for friends and loved ones to organize support for someone going through any major life event,” Kandrac said.

The new WhatFriendsDo Planner is a valuable tool for anyone who needs support during life’s challenges. The planner makes it easier for friends and family to provide meaningful support during tough times.

“We created a tool that allows for communication and a place for people to organize those things that you can do to help, and those things that you can do to help beyond just meals,” Kandrac continued.

This essential workbook is designed to help you plan and organize ways to assist your loved ones. It is now available on Amazon.

“This planner and guide is intended to be a conversation starter. Intended to be a place to say, ‘What else can we do to support you? What else can you allow us to help you with?’ Because it’s really difficult to accept help,” Kandrac said.

“It’s really hard when something is happening tp you to even know what help you need,” Kandrac continued.

For more information, visit WhatFriendsDo.