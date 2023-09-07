What’s new at The Children’s Museum? Sacred Places exhibit opens tonight!

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating the grand opening of the “Sacred Places” exhibition on Thursday, September 7th. This exhibit invites visitors from all around the world to explore the concept of sacredness through the eyes of six guides representing different faiths. The opening day promises a host of engaging activities and performances, from the Rhythm! Discovery Center Drum Circle to devotional music performed by Sikh Ragis from Satsang of Indianapolis. Plus, there are creative activities like exploring and building structures from different sacred places and unleashing your inner poet with the Power of Poetry. It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with the global concept of sacredness while having a fantastic time at the museum.

You might wonder why it’s particularly exciting to visit the museum on First Thursday Nights. Well, for starters, admission is just $6 per person, offering a whopping 75% savings per ticket. This special evening opening is the only time the museum welcomes the public after regular hours, making it a perfect after-hours adventure for families. Don’t worry about overcrowding; they have limited capacity on First Thursday Nights, and parking is always free. Plus, you can grab a quick and easy dinner at the Food Court to keep the whole family energized. So, for those curious about the “Sacred Places” exhibition, it’s an affordable and unique opportunity to explore cultures and spirituality from around the world while enjoying all the fun the museum has to offer on a Thursday night!