What’s new at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum

The largest fundraiser of the year for the Indianapolis Children’s Museum is coming up! The theme of this year’s ‘Museum by Moonlight’? The roaring 20’s!

On August 26th, join the museum in raising money for the Indianapolis Children’s Museum during the Museum by Moonlight fundraiser! This elegant evening of 1920s-themed glitz and glamour aims to support the museum’s nearly 100-year legacy, helping ensure that the museum entertains children of all ages for 100 more.

The Children’s Museum Annual Fund holds down the true cost of admission, offers reduced and free admission to underserved families, and funds programming, interpretation, and live theater productions. Events like ‘Museum by Midnight’ make these services possible.

The event will feature food, drinks, swing dance lessons, live music, and so much more! General admission tickets are $150, with an additional VIP package available as well. Though the museum is for people of all ages, this event is for the ‘big kids’, 21 and up.