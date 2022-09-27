Life.Style.Live!

Where is Pavel?: Cultural contributor checks in from Lake Michigan with Indiana Youth Services Association CEO

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, “Life.Style.Live” cultural contributor jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Wednesday from the middle of Lake Michicgan with David Westenberger, CEO of Indiana Youth Services Association.

Watch the video above to hear from them.

Indiana Youth Services Association’s (IYSA) primary role is as a statewide association of Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) across Indiana. IYSA also operates several programs that support youth, youth workers, and other non-profit agencies. IYSA membership is comprised of Youth Service Bureaus that deliver community based juvenile delinquency and family support programming. IYSA’s current 30 members serve approximately 70 Hoosier counties. YSBs serve youth and families and offer trauma informed programming that supports positive youth development and resilience. YSB programming is defined in Indiana state statue and includes four core roles: Juvenile delinquency prevention, Information and referral services, Community education and Advocacy for youth.

