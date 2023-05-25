Where to buy last-minute Indy 500 gear

It’s racing. It’s 500 Fashion. It’s concert time – Don’t miss Indy’s biggest party of the summer starting with the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 26.

This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the start of Indy 500 weekend.

Expand the racing celebrations with the Firestone Legends Day Concert featuring country music superstar Brad Paisley at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State.

The attention turns to Sunday, May 28 as headlining superstar Kaskade will be joined by Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), and Jauz to bring the house down live at the Snake Pit!

Fans can shop complete concert and 500 Fashion looks featured in this segment by visiting IMS track retail shops or online at https://shop.ims.com/.