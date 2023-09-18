White Castle celebrates National Hamburger Day

On a sunny afternoon, we celebrated National Hamburger Day in style!

What better way to do so than with the iconic White Castle on Life.Style.Live! At Noon?

The air was filled with the mouthwatering aroma of sizzling sliders as we enjoyed White Castle’s bite-sized burgers.

We also learned the secret techniques for creating the perfect slider, from the perfectly steamed buns to the onion-drenched patties.

As we enjoyed each bite, we realized how much we all truly love hamburgers, especially when they’re as good as White Castle.

This afternoon was filled with good company, great food, and a celebration of hamburgers which hold a special place in our hearts…and of course, our taste buds.

Take a look to see what White Castle served up in our kitchen!