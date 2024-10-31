3rd annual Who’s Hoo Country Music Awards celebrates indie artists in Columbus

The stage is set for the 3rd Annual Who’s Hoo Country Music Awards, taking place on Saturday, November 23rd, at The Commons in Columbus. This unique event, which aims to honor independent country music artists from around the globe, promises an evening of celebration, music, and community engagement.

The festivities kick off with a glamorous red carpet event at 3:30 p.m. Fans and attendees will then have the chance to meet and mingle with their favorite independent musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere of connection and support.

The awards show itself will commence at 5 p.m., featuring a variety of performances and presentations celebrating the talent of independent artists. Unlike many traditional awards shows, the Who’s Hoo Country Music Awards is designed to be open to the public, fostering a sense of community between artists and fans. Tickets for this memorable event are priced at $50, with children under the age of 7 admitted free of charge.

Adding to the excitement, a special meet and greet with celebrity guest Jon Heder, best known for his role in the cult classic “Napoleon Dynamite,” will take place during the show, giving fans an extra incentive to attend.

As a precursor to the awards, a Pre-Awards Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 2, setting the stage for a weekend of musical celebration. This concert will feature performances from various artists, enhancing the overall experience for attendees and further highlighting the rich tapestry of talent within the independent country music scene.

As the Who’s Hoo Country Music Awards approaches, excitement continues to build among both artists and fans. This event not only showcases the creativity and passion of independent musicians but also reinforces the importance of community support within the country music genre.