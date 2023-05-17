Why is my drain clogged? Common questions answered by L.D. Smith Plumbing

Lance Smith, the owner of L.D. Smith Plumbing, appeared on the show to address common questions homeowners have about plumbing.

Lance discusses the L.D. Smith Free Drain Inspection for anyone experiencing a clogged drain, also showing a cutout of a water heater storage tank to illustrate the effects of sediment build-up.

Smith answered several common questions homeowners often ask. He explained that plumbing backing up could be due to various factors, such as recurring clogs, sewer line damage, or hair and tree roots, depending on the specific line.

When it comes to water heater leaks, Smith mentioned potential causes like a cracked or corroded tank, loose fittings, or faulty pipe connections. These issues could arise from factors such as the age of the water heater, high water pressure, or thermal expansion.

Addressing the concern of running out of hot water quickly, Smith highlighted potential causes such as mechanical failure, an inadequately sized storage-tank water heater for the household’s needs, or sediment clogging the tank, which restricts water flow.

When it comes to using popular drain cleaners to treat clogs, Lance emphasized that he does not consider them safe due to the potential damage they can cause to metallic piping or equipment, as well as the risk of harm to the skin or if inhaled. Instead, he advised homeowners to contact a plumber to assess the issue, as drain cleaners might be masking a more significant problem.

For those who have purchased older homes, Smith recommended having the plumbing inspected by a qualified professional. He expressed concerns about the age of the water service, sewer line, and water lines and drainage within the home.

Regarding multiple slow-draining sinks, Smith explained that if they are connected to the same line, one clog could be the cause, but most likely, it would not be the case. Each sink could have its own individual clog issue.

Smith’s expertise and insights provided valuable information to homeowners, ensuring they are better equipped to address plumbing concerns in their homes.