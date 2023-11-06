Why it’s important to play fetch with your dog

Playing fetch isn’t just a fun pastime for dogs and their owners; it holds benefits for both, as emphasized by celebrity pet vet Dr. Jeff Werber.

National Fetch Day highlights the importance of this activity, providing physical exercise for dogs and promoting bonding between pets and their human companions.

Beyond the physical benefits, a simple game of fetch triggers rewarding responses in a dog’s brain, contributing to their overall psychological well-being.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, choosing the right fetch tools and understanding your dog’s preferred fetch style is crucial.

As the days get shorter in late fall and winter, consider using glow-in-the-dark toys like the Glow Flyer to keep the exercise going even after sundown while maintaining your dog’s focus on the game.

Want to learn more about the perfect toys for your dog? Go ahead and view the full interview above for more tips and tricks from Dr. Jeff Werber!