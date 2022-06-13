Life.Style.Live!

Why spaying/neutering your dog is important, how it can save their life

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

Izzy the dog is unfortunately going through a tough time right now, as she has unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer.

It’s predicted that she has 3 to 6 months to live, and the people of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary say this could’ve possibly been avoided if she was spayed at a young age.

Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” with Izzy to share how this common procedure could be a matter of life or death for pets. She also shared the details of the upcoming events to benefit Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary.

Events:

Yorktown Yard Sale 

Saturday, July 16 

Morrow’s Meadow in Yorktown 

Gratefulfest 

Saturday, August 13 

Delaware County Fairgrounds 

For more information, click here.

