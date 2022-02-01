Life.Style.Live!

Why this American Heart Month is more important than ever

American heart month is observed each February to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart.

Dr. Luiza Petre, cardiologist & nutrition expert, joined us today to encourage habits that reduce the risk of heart disease.

DR. PETRE’S HEART HEALTHY CHALLENGE INCLUDES :

HEALTHY HABITS—Stay active, eat healthy & watch your weight

FACTS MATTER—1-in-5 heart attacks happen without the person knowing

QUIT & FIT—Risk of heart disease is 2 to 4 times higher for smokers

DIET & EDUCATION—Adopt healthy eating habits and learn about improving your overall nutrition & lifestyle

