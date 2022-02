Life.Style.Live!

Why this American Heart Month is more important than ever

American heart month is observed each February to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart.

Dr. Luiza Petre, cardiologist & nutrition expert, joined us today to encourage habits that reduce the risk of heart disease.

For more information visit, TipsonTV.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WITHING SCANWATCH, SAVE A LOT AND SUPERBA KRILL.