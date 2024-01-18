Why weight loss should not be your New Year’s resolution

For millions of Americans, the phrase “New Year, New You” signals a commitment to self-improvement.

Recent surveys reveal that half of millennials (50%) have set a goal to lose weight as part of their New Year resolutions, while only 27% of Gen Z, 45% of Gen X, and 40% of baby boomers and older plan to do the same.

However, amidst the excitement over new prescription weight loss drugs, family physicians are urging caution, emphasizing that weight loss may not always be the optimal path to improved health.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, recent guidance from the American Medical Association suggests that BMI might not be the best indicator of health.

With a growing array of options and updated scientific insights, family physicians aim to encourage the public to consider New Year’s goals that prioritize overall well-being beyond just weight loss.

As individuals shape their health and fitness aspirations for 2024, Family Physician Dr. LaTasha Perkins is available to provide clarity on weight management, advocating for a focus on overall body health as the key to a fulfilling year ahead.