Why you should consider a career in Health Sciences with a degree from Ivy Tech

This time, we’re discussing Health Sciences and the degree programs that could turn into career options for many students.

Dr. Erika Di Porto, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Ivy Tech Indianapolis, joined us to discuss their Health Sciences program. “In Health Sciences, we are not a part of just one medical unit,” Di Porto says. “We touch every part of the hospital.”

Health Sciences offers several different degree programs that can allow students to take their interest in the medical field in many different directions. From medical imaging to paramedic science and therapeutic massage, Ivy Tech Indianapolis offers a wide range of versatile degrees that lead to a wide variety of career options in the following fields: Health Information Technology, Respiratory Therapy, and Surgical Technology.

Students in the Health Information Technology program at Ivy Tech get instruction using the American Health Information Management Association Virtual Lab which provides students with hands-on learning using the most current technology in healthcare facilities today. Students are also provided the opportunity to extern in our community healthcare facilities which could lead to a permanent position after graduation. Since our students have been exposed to so many hands-on learning opportunities, our students pass the Registered Health Information Technician certification at rates well above the national average.

Respiratory Therapists are health care specialists who provide care for patients with breathing disorders. Care includes assessment, evaluation, and treatment of patients ranging in age from premature infants to the elderly. Therapists also work with adults who have chronic lung problems, such as asthma or emphysema. As a respiratory therapist, you must possess good communication skills. You will work side by side with physicians, nurses, and other health care providers in caring for patients with lung disorders.

Ivy Tech offers the ability to use the same equipment in the laboratory that they will use in the hospital upon graduation. It is a challenging program, but by the end of its students will be ready for their board exams as well as employment. Respiratory Therapy is a career in demand. It is an exciting program that teaches you the skills needed to become experts in managing and treating lung disorders.

The Surgical Technology program is very demanding but with our high quality of training, you will be prepared to enter the workforce in the surgery field, labor, and delivery, as a Surgical Assistant, or at Central Sterile Supply. This is a very rewarding career in the Health Science Field. It is not nursing; you do a very specific technical job and work under the RN and Surgeon. Our program requires more than 900 hands-on hours of training where you will spend your time in a real operating room.

To learn more about the many educational opportunities in Health Sciences, please click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.