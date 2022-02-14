Life.Style.Live!

Why you should make eye exams a yearly priority, what they reveal about your overall health

It’s no secret that as we get older, we need to adjust our lifestyles for healthy aging.

There are some obvious things you know you should do, like staying active, eating healthy and getting plenty of rest. Then there are others that we often don’t make a priority, like scheduling annual physicals and eye exams.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietitian and lifestyle expert, joined us today with some easy ways to make your health a top priority this year.

