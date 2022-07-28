Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works furniture is built to last

by: Meghan Stratton
Wicker Works of Brownsburg furniture is not only beautiful; it’s also built to last! 

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works in Brownsburg gave us a look at her 12-year-old outdoor patio set that still looks new. 

Hession shared that the longevity of the furniture is part of what makes shopping at Wicker Works of Brownsburg such a unique experience. 

She also highlighted how she updated the cushions and toss pillows to blend three different seating areas into a cohesive outdoor oasis, a great example of the design expertise Wicker Works provides. 

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has the largest selection of outdoor furniture in Indiana. You can buy in-stock furniture and have it the next day! 

Learn more about Wicker Works of Brownsburg here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.

