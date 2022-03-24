Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works helps you decide what furniture is best for your space

Creating an outdoor living space can be overwhelming. Where do you start? Wicker Works of Brownsburg is here to help.

They’ve created a questionnaire that you can review on their website to help you start your design process.

Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Thursday to explain where you can access the questionnaire, what type of questions you can expect and how filling it out can help the process.

The design experts at Wicker Works are here to help. Come in to shop and they’ll guide you through the process.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg is located at 70 Mardale Dr Suite A, Brownsburg, IN 46112.

For more information, visit wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.