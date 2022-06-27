Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg holds special fourth of July sale

Who doesn’t love a good sale!?

Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to announce the latest way they can help you redecorate your outdoor space on a budget.

Wicker Works is currently running a sale through the end of July offering 20% to 40% off of sale prices.

Watch the video above to get a peak at some of their current inventory that you’re sure to love. You can also buy it today and take it home tomorrow!

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.