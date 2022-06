Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg offers poolside furniture with style

Beautiful and sunny summer days always get a lot of people thinking about getting outdoors, and Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg wants to help you hang outside in style.

Wicker Works is currently running a sale offering 20% to 40% off of sale prices.

Watch the video above to get a better look at this beautiful poolside outdoor space she created.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.