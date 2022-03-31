Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works shows us how to create an outdoor space ready for any occasion

by: Tierra Carpenter
Today we tour a charming Farmhouse in Brownsburg!

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works of Brownsburg shows us the cozy outdoor space she helped her sister-in-law Debbie Hession design.

Debbie wanted a versatile space to host her family — a space for family dinner, game nights, and cozy gatherings by the fire. Tammy helped maximize the space by changing from a rectangular table to a round table. Debbie also shared how simple decorating changes create a completely different design for each season.  

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has the largest selection of outdoor furniture in Indiana. You can buy in-stock furniture and have it next day.

For more information visit:

wickerworksofbrownsburg.com

Facebook.com/wickerworksfurniture

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.

