Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works Tip: Buy today, have tomorrow

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has so much furniture in stock that the same furniture you see in their showroom and fall in love is also what you can have at your home by the next day.

The store has a 13,000 square foot show room of outdoor furniture and accessories, and they keep a great stock so you don’t have to wait 6-8 weeks for delivery.

Wicker Works also has experienced designers that can help you find the right furniture to fit your space, and they provide an easy shopping experience to help you maximize your enjoyment of the outdoors by shopping early.

Wicker Works is located at 70 Mardale Dr. Suite A, Brownsburg, IN 46112.

For more information, visit wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.