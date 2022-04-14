Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works Tip: Cleaning your outdoor furniture

Can your Wicker Works outdoor furniture withstand the Indiana weather? Absolutely! Outdoor living should be low stress and Wicker Works is here to help!

All Wicker Works furniture comes with durable fabric, like Sunbrella, which will not fade or stain! But if you do have a mess on your cushion Tammy Hession has a simple cleaning solutions:

For stains:

¼ cup Dawn dish soap

1 cup bleach

1 gallon water

Mix together, spray it on, scrub it with a brush, and wipe it off. Your stain should be gone. Before you start cleaning make sure you have solution-dyed fabric, like sunbrella, which will not fade with the cleaning solution. Safe to use on any color!

For loose debris:

Use a leaf blower to quickly blow off loose items

For a freshen up:

You can clean your furniture with a hose. The frame and cushions dry quickly!

If you’re looking for quality, easy to clean, outdoor furniture visit Wicker Works in Brownsburg. Their design consultants are ready to help you take home the perfect furniture set for your home.

For more information, visit wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.