Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works Tip: Transforming your neutral outdoor furniture with toss pillows

Looking to update the look of your furniture? Use toss pillows!

Toss pillows can completely change the look of furniture especially when using a neutral background.

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works in Brownsburg joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how simple it is to use pillows to transform your outdoor space.

Wicker Works is located at 70 Mardale Dr. Brownsburg, IN 46112.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.