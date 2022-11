Life.Style.Live!

Wild Wednesday with Amazon John: Patty Spitler meets turkey named Tom

Thanksgiving is nearly here, so now is a perfect time to learn more about a symbol of the holiday, turkeys!

Amazon John, Silly Safaris, Inc. wildlife founder and educator, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” alongside “Life.Style.Live!” Contributor Patty Spitler and Tom the Turkey.

For more information, click here.