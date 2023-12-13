Wild Wednesdays: Celebrating Hump Day

Get ready for an exciting encounter with Silly Safaris as they bring a special guest to the stage – a live camel!

Silly Safaris stands at the forefront of live animal conservation education in Indiana, with a mission dedicated to fostering positive human-animal interactions that promote responsible pet ownership and the preservation of wild animals.

With over 3,000 conservation-inspiring live animal shows annually across the United States, Silly Safaris has become synonymous with a perfect blend of education and entertainment suitable for all ages.

They’ve brought in a diverse range of reptiles, mammals, birds, and insects, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Whether you’re a teacher, a family, a teenager, or an adult seeking a good laugh, Silly Safaris has something for everyone, making them an educational institution in the realm of animal conservation and entertainment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with these creatures and learn about the wonders of our natural world!