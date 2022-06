Life.Style.Live!

Wild Wednesdays with Amazon John: Munchkin Kitty, Bearded Dragon

In honor of two movies out right now, “Tiger 24” at the Living Room Theaters and “Jurassic World Dominion” in theaters everywhere, “Life. Style. Live” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us with us Amazon John, founder of Silly Safaris.

He brought in two unusual pets, a Munchkin kitty and a Bearded Dragon!

