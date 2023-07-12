Wild Wednesdays with Silly Safaris

Get ready for an adventure-filled Wild Wednesday as Silly Safaris takes center stage! Amazon John and Meerkat Mel, the wildlife experts from Silly Safaris, joined us Wednesday morning to bring the excitement of the magical kingdom! Patty is in for a feathery surprise, as this episode goes to the birds with Silly Safaris’ captivating creatures.

Prepare to be amazed as Amazon John and Meerkat Mel showcase a variety of unique animals, providing fascinating insights into their habitats, behaviors, and conservation efforts. Silly Safaris’ mission is to entertain and educate, fostering a love and respect for wildlife in audiences of all ages. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of the natural world.

For more information and to stay updated on Silly Safaris’ wild adventures, visit their website at https://sillysafaris.com/. Get ready to embark on a virtual safari like no other and be sure to follow Silly Safaris on social media for a glimpse into the enchanting animal kingdom.