‘Wildcat’ screens at Heartland International Film Festival tonight

The Heartland International Film Festival runs through October 16, and Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” entertainment expert Patty Spitler was joined by Greg Sorvig, Heartland International Film Festival artistic director, and Melissa Lesh, producer/director of “Wildcat.”

It’s screening on Thursday, October 13 at 8 p.m. at the Glendale Landmark Theater.

The film is described as: Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.

It’s a special presentation of Amazon Studios.

There are more than 150 filmmakers set to do Q&As and screenings during the Heartland Film Festival.

There are also 14 U.S. and world premieres. One of the world premieres is, “When My Sleeping Dragon Woke.” This is a film about an actress who grew up at in a library and the play she is writing about her life. The filmmaker will be in town for a Q&A and he won best Documentary 29 years ago at the Heartland International Film Festival.

At HeartlandFilmFestival.org you can filter the films by those with filmmakers attending.

Come out to one film or buy a ten-pack of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now through Sunday, October 16! For more information, click here.

