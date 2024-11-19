Vino Mobile Bar offers advice on selecting the perfect wine for Thanksgiving dinner

As the holiday season approaches, choosing the right wine to accompany Thanksgiving dinner can feel overwhelming. Melissa Libs of Vino Mobile Bar offers simple advice to navigate the options: “Just find something you like,” she said. “There are great compliments to everything on the table.”

When it comes to pairing wine with turkey, Libs recommends a variety of options depending on preferences and preparation. “A light Pinot Noir, a Gamay, or a Beaujolais Nouveau are great reds this time of year,” she said. “For whites, a Chardonnay works especially well if your turkey is roasted with butter, or try a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.”

Side dishes, often the stars of Thanksgiving meals, also pair well with specific wines. For sweet potatoes with brown sugar or spices, a Gewürztraminer or Riesling enhances the sweetness and spice. “If you’re more of a red wine person, a Zinfandel works beautifully with the spices in sweet potatoes,” Libs added. Green bean casserole or vegetable dishes pair nicely with the zippiness of a Pinot Grigio, while mashed potatoes and mac and cheese complement an unoaked Chardonnay.

Pumpkin pie, a classic Thanksgiving dessert, also pairs well with Riesling. “The crispness and sweetness balance the spices in the pumpkin,” Libs noted. For those unsure of their guests’ preferences or looking for versatility, sparkling wine is a reliable choice. “Bubbly goes with pretty much everything,” Libs said. “It’s a great palate cleanser and works with the acidity in vegetables or lighter dishes.”

For larger gatherings, Libs suggests offering a variety of wines to cater to different palates. Asking hosts about their menu can also guide selections. “Ultimately, you can’t go wrong because what you like is what you like,” she said.

Vino Mobile Bar, Libs’s business, provides wine education and events tailored to gatherings and occasions. For more information, visit vinomobilebar.com.