Wine Women & Shoes: Making a difference with Make-A-Wish

Prime 47 Carmel, a well-known high-end restaurant, is participating in an event that combines great food with a meaningful cause. The event, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is dedicated to supporting approximately 500 children in Indiana who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. This marks the second year that the event will support Make-A-Wish, following its initial partnership last year. The event will feature a fashion show by Macy’s, a keynote speaker, and a marketplace with various vendors.

Elizabeth Miller, from Make-A-Wish kid alumni, emphasized the importance of granting wishes to children facing critical illnesses, describing it as a form of medicine that brings joy and lasting memories to both the children and their families. This year, Make-A-Wish will grant over 1,000 wishes across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, making it the largest chapter.

Chef Miguel Hernandez from Prime 47, who has been with the restaurant for seven years, previewed some of the dishes that will be served at the event. The menu includes items like Rösti with cream cheese and bacon jam, showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to providing a high-quality culinary experience.

The event, titled “Wine, Women & Shoes,” will take place on August 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Estate. Tickets are priced at $250, which includes unlimited wine, food, and entertainment. The event promises to be Instagram-worthy, with plenty of photo opportunities, luxurious décor, and a showcase of fashion and beauty.

Macy’s at Castleton will provide the fashion show, featuring brands like Donna Karan and beauty services from Estee Lauder. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy luxury hand massages and shop for high-end handbags and accessories.

The event is not just about fashion and food; it’s about making a difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses. The funds raised will help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of bringing hope, strength, and joy to children and their families.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Wine Women & Shoes website at www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/indianapolis.