Williams Comfort Air advises homeowners on furnace maintenance for winter

As colder weather approaches, maintaining a well-functioning heating system is essential. Joshua Elliot from Williams Comfort Air offers practical advice on how homeowners can prepare their furnaces for the winter season.

One of the most important tasks is regularly checking and replacing air filters. “Any discoloration on your filter means it’s time to change it,” Elliott advises. He recommends inspecting filters every 30 days, especially as heating season begins. A clean filter ensures proper airflow, which is necessary for the furnace to run efficiently and avoid overheating. “When filters get dirty, they restrict airflow, causing the furnace to work harder and potentially leading to breakdowns,” he adds.

Another key safety measure is maintaining carbon monoxide detectors. “Change the batteries at least once a year, even if you think they’re fine,” Elliott says. He also notes that detectors have a limited lifespan, typically about 5 to 7 years, and should be replaced when they reach their expiration date. “If you have any type of fuel-burning heat, you need at least one detector on each floor,” he emphasizes.

Elliott also addresses common misconceptions about vent maintenance. Many homeowners close vents in unused rooms to save energy, but this can cause more harm than good. “Closing registers restricts airflow, making the furnace run hotter, which can lead to system issues,” he explains. Instead, it’s best to keep vents open to maintain proper circulation throughout the home.

For those looking to improve indoor air quality, Elliott recommends having ducts cleaned every 3 to 5 years. “Ducts can accumulate dust and debris over time, which affects air quality,” he notes.

Finally, Elliott suggests keeping the area around the furnace clean and free from clutter. “Make sure there are no flammable items near the furnace, and keep the space clear for proper airflow,” he advises. Scheduling a professional tune-up at least once a year is also essential to ensure all components are in good condition and functioning safely.

For more tips and maintenance services, Williams Comfort Air offers resources to help homeowners prepare for the heating season at williamscomfortair.com.