WISH-TV celebrates 70th anniversary

Today, we are celebrating a special milestone. Seventy years ago, on this day, WISH-TV went on the air at 5:56 PM.

The first hour of broadcasting included a dedication, followed by news and sports.

Our prime time lead-in was “The Lone Ranger.”

Just like today, lifestyle and community events were very important, and WISH-TV covered all the key happenings.

On April 18, 1964, we were live for the opening of the Indianapolis Zoo at Washington Park.

While digging into our archives, we found a film clip of the pre-event special recorded as it aired from the zoo.

For historical significance, we have kept it in its original state.